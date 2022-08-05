A pair of firsts for Vin Scully

We finish off this week of Leading Off with True Blue LA podcasts by looking back at a pair of first games for Vin Scully.

Game 2 of the 1936 World Series was a blowout, the Yankees beating the New York Giants 18-4. It’s the first game Scully recalled having a cognizant memory of, with an eight-year-old Scully seeing the score and saying, ”Oh, the poor Giants.”

The empathy came early for Scully, and remained.

Another first for Scully was April 18, 1950, the first game of the season for the Brooklyn Dodgers, and the first game of Scully’s baseball broadcasting career, working alongside Red Barber and Connie Desmond.

