Dodgers rewind: Bert Hamric

Going ham for Hamric

By Eric Stephen and Jacob Burch
Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field, Newcomers (l to r) first b
APRIL 09: Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field, Newcomers (l to r) first baseman Frank Kellert, outfielder Bert Hamric, infielder Chico Fernandez and pitcher Ed Roebuck, prepare to scamper out for their first Ebbets Field workout. All hope to avoid May 15 squad cutdown.
Today’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast is a Dodgers rewind. Odbert Herman Hamric played only two games for Brooklyn, and never wore a fielder’s glove in a game. But those two games were for the 1955 Dodgers team that captured the first World Series win in franchise history, so he’ll live forever.

Hamric went by Bert, but occasionally was called “Ham” Hamric in the minors, especially when he hit home runs, or in 1954 when he hit .350 and could have won a batting title were it not for a broken hand.

In 1955, Hamric made the Dodgers out of spring training, but didn’t play until the 13th game of the season. He pinch-ran for Roy Campanella in the 10th inning against the Giants at Ebbets Field. That was a wild game, with New York scoring six runs in the top of the 10th and Brooklyn storming back for five in the bottom of the inning. But Hamric, the potential winning run, was stranded.

