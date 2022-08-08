Dodgers rewind: Bert Hamric

Today’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast is a Dodgers rewind. Odbert Herman Hamric played only two games for Brooklyn, and never wore a fielder’s glove in a game. But those two games were for the 1955 Dodgers team that captured the first World Series win in franchise history, so he’ll live forever.

Hamric went by Bert, but occasionally was called “Ham” Hamric in the minors, especially when he hit home runs, or in 1954 when he hit .350 and could have won a batting title were it not for a broken hand.

In 1955, Hamric made the Dodgers out of spring training, but didn’t play until the 13th game of the season. He pinch-ran for Roy Campanella in the 10th inning against the Giants at Ebbets Field. That was a wild game, with New York scoring six runs in the top of the 10th and Brooklyn storming back for five in the bottom of the inning. But Hamric, the potential winning run, was stranded.

