Dodgers rewind: Bernie Neis

It’s another Dodgers rewind day on the Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast. This morning, we look back at Bernie Neis, an outfielder played for Brooklyn.

James Outman was the inspiration for this rewind, thanks to the outfielder reaching base seven times in eight plate appearances in his first two games in the majors. Outman is the third Dodger to reach base three times in each of first two major league games, joining Casey Stengel (1912) and Neis.

Neis made the Dodgers out of spring training as a rookie in 1920, a year in which Brooklyn made its second World Series. Outside of the hot start, Neis slumped, which made playing time harder to come by.

He was a switch-hitter, splitting time with the left-handed Tommy Griffith in right field. With the Dodgers trailing the Reds with about four weeks remaining, Neis helped deliver a pennant with a .441/.472/.677 hot streak over his final 12 games.

Neis played five years with the Dodgers, and was traded after a salary dispute in 1924. Here is a look back at his career.

Podcast links

Ways to listen

RSS feed

Episode link (time: 10:24)