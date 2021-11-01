How to listen to True Blue LA podcasts

In addition to the written work here at True Blue LA, we have a podcast for your listening pleasure as well, discussing the Dodgers all year round, even during the offseason.

Amazingly, we’ve been doing the podcast since 2013. Time truly does fly.

We have two regular podcasts that show up in the True Blue LA podcast feed:

Leading Off : A daily morning podcast, Monday through Friday, hosted by Eric Stephen.

: A daily morning podcast, Monday through Friday, hosted by Eric Stephen. The Lineup: Our weekly podcast, the O.G., hosted by Eric Stephen and Jacob Burch.

If you have questions for the show, you can email us at tblapodcast at gmail dot com.

We post every episode of the podcast on the site in its own post, but that’s not how everyone receives the podcast. So here is an overview of how to listen to us talk about the Dodgers on a regular basis, on various platforms.

In the podcast player of your choice, you can manually input the True Blue LA RSS feed.

However you listen to the True Blue LA podcast, we thank you for doing so.