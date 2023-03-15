Goodbye to the podcast, for now

After over a decade of talking about the Dodgers, the True Blue LA podcast has come to an end. For our last episode, Eric, Jacob, Craig, and producer Brian Salvatore reminisce about our favorite moments over the years.

We started this podcast on January 21, 2013, with the salary arbitration, non-roster invitees, the Dodgers’ rumored interest in Scott Rolen, the World Baseball Classic, and Justin Sellers riding motorcycles in the aptly-named Yolo County among the topics on that first episode.

Also on that first podcast, Jacob within a few minutes recalls his experience with Eric foreshadowing Matt Stairs during the 2008 NLCS. Later in the episode, in talking about potential roster casualties should the Dodgers add any other players, Eric said, “For me, the easy choice is obviously dump [Juan] Uribe.”

I don’t have the exact number of episodes we’ve recorded over the years, but it’s in the hundreds, on a number of different hosts and platforms over the years. Episode nine featured Eric recording from spring training in Arizona, camped out at the since-closed Metro Sportz Bar and Grill (yes, sportz with a z) in Phoenix, home of the cursed Dr. Pepper Burger. We’ve recorded from various locales over the year, from hotel rooms, by phone, sometimes through spotty internet connections, and sometimes well into the overnight after the Dodgers won the World Series.

It has truly been a blast.

Saying goodbye wasn’t our choice. SB Nation made the decision a few weeks back that it would no longer support a number of podcasts on the network, including ours.

We plan to keep talking about the Dodgers in some fashion. Once we have specific information to share, we will pass that along.

Thanks to everybody for listening throughout the year decade. It’s been our pleasure to bring the podcast to you.

Podcast links

Ways to listen

RSS feed

Episode link (time: 56:20)